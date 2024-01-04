Watch: Law enforcement responds to Iowa school shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch from the scene of a school in Perry, Iowa, where law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting.

On Thursday morning (4 January), authorities were called to the Perry High School, located in Dallas County, to investigate.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC News they were conducting a shooting investigation but did not provide any further details.

Officials have not released any further information regarding the incident.

Local reporters on the scene said several ambulances entered and left the school – it is unclear if there are any injuries or what the extent of those injuries is.

Perry High School is part of the Perry School District which serves approximately 1,785 students. According to the school’s calendar, today was the first day back of the second semester.

The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning.