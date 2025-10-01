Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 17-year-old squirrel hunter died after he was “mistaken for a squirrel” by another member of his hunting party, authorities say.

Carson Ryan, 17, was hunting for squirrels around 3 p.m. on Saturday in Washington County when another hunter in his group, who has not been identified, struck him in the back of the head “in an accidental shooting,” according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Ryan was transported to UI Health Care Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

Ryan was an athlete; he played basketball, football, and ran track, according to the Southeast Iowa Union.

Carson Ryan, a 17-year-old athlete, was shot dead while squirrel hunting after a member of his hunting party mistook him for a squirrel, authorities say ( Washington High School Boys Track & Field )

At a vigil Sunday, Nic Williams, Washington High School’s assistant football coach, praised Ryan’s character.

“Carson was a fierce competitor in everything he did,” Williams said. “He loved fishing. He loved being with his friends. But more importantly, Carson was a person of incredible faith.”

“His smile and his laugh were contagious,” Williams continued, according to the outlet. “I don’t think there is anybody in here that can deny what kind of person Carson was. If Carson had a bad day, I don’t think anybody ever knew.”

In an email sent to the community and seen by the outlet, school district Superintendent Willie Stone wrote: “Carson was a truly kind, thoughtful, and caring presence within our school, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.”

The school’s boys’ track and field team posted on social media in the wake of Ryan’s death.

The team “asks you [to] keep Carson's Mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson. Our hearts are broken,” the post stated.

The school’s website lists Ryan as being selected for the 2025 homecoming court.

Pekin School District also posted on social media in honor of Ryan. “Our hearts are with the Washington High School community as they mourn the tragic loss of one of their students,” the district wrote.

“Pekin schools invite all staff and students to wear orange and black on Monday, September 29th as a sign of support Carson Ryan, his family, the Washington School District, and community.”

A GoFundMe page has raised more $55,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Carson was a son, friend, and bright light to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His kindness, humor, and genuine spirit touched countless lives, and his loss leaves an immeasurable void,” the fundraiser said.

The donations will support Ryan’s family and will go toward memorial expenses.