A train derailment in Iowa caused a devastating pile-up, billowing fire and an evacuation order for residents of Osceola County.

According to officials, around 47 carriages derailed due to a bridge collapse on Sunday afternoon, with a number of fire departments responding.

Diesel onboard the carriages was cited as the reason for the billowing fire, captured on drone footage.

An evacuation order was also issued by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon, “in case a rail car explodes.”

Residents within a five-mile radius were told to evacuate their homes, with a bus and shelter organised by officials.

On Sunday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that “residents are advised to open windows on both sides of their homes and be positioned in the middle of their homes,” with the fire ongoing.

It covered the town of Sibley, roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Despite the 47-carriage crash and fire, nobody was injured in the derailment.

There were initially concerns about ammonium nitrate being transported on the trains, according to the Des Moines Register. It was for fertiliser.

Union Pacific, the firm responsible for operating freight trains in 23 states, including Iowa, is investigating.

Schools in Osceola County were due to open late on Monday, following the fire and consultation with officials.

A further announcement from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office will follow on Monday.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.