Iowa boy born at 21 weeks is now the world’s most premature baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A little boy born at only 21 weeks of gestation has officially broken the record for the world’s most premature baby.

Nash Keen was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 5, 2024. That’s 133 days, or around 19 weeks, earlier than his expected due date. He weighed just 10 ounces at birth.

The infant spent the next six months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital before he was allowed to go home with his parents Mollie and Randall Keen, in January.

After celebrating his first birthday this month, Nash officially received the Guinness World Record for most premature baby, beating the organization's previous record holder born in 2020 in Alabama by just one day.

open image in gallery A little boy born at only 21 weeks of gestation has officially broken the record for the world’s most premature baby. Nash Keen was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 5, 2024 — 133 days earlier than the expected due date and weighing only 10 ounces ( AP )

open image in gallery After celebrating his first birthday earlier this month, Nash officially received the Guinness world record for most premature baby, beating the organization's previous record holder born in 2020 in Alabama by just one day ( AP )

“Nash is so full of personality. He’s a happy baby,” his mother Mollie Keen said Wednesday. “Being in the NICU as long as he was, you’d think that he would be, you know, more fragile and stuff. And he’s not. He’s a very determined, curious little boy, and he’s just all smiles all the time.”

Nash is among a growing number of extremely premature infants who are getting lifesaving treatment and surviving.

His parents had already experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby when a first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Mollie discovered she had a medical condition that may make it difficult for her to carry a baby to full term.

open image in gallery After becoming pregnant with Nash, the Keens learned at Mollie’s 20-week prenatal checkup that she was already two centimeters dilated. Doctors don't typically try to perform lifesaving measures for babies born before 22 weeks gestation as most born that young can't survive ( AP )

open image in gallery But with medical help, the Keens were able to stall the birth to exactly 21 weeks. Dad Randall Keen pictured with Nash ( AP )

After becoming pregnant with Nash, the Keens learned at Mollie’s 20-week prenatal checkup that she was already two centimeters dilated. Doctors don't typically try to perform lifesaving measures for babies born before 22 weeks gestation as most born that young can't survive.

But with medical help she was able to stall the birth to exactly 21 weeks.

“One of the things I noticed about the medical team is that they were very calm,” Mollie recalled. “You never really saw them, like, get anxious or anything. And so we kind of just learned to, like, watch them. And if, you know, if the doctors and the nurses weren’t freaking out, there was no reason for us to freak out.”

Dr. Malinda Schaefer, a high-risk obstetrician who delivered Nash just hours after he surpassed the 21-week mark, described his birth as a new frontier in maternal fetal medicine.

open image in gallery At just over a year old, Nash remains on oxygen to help him breathe and is fed solely through a feeding tube, although he's preparing to try pureed foods. He also has a minor heart defect, which his doctors believe will resolve itself as he gets older ( AP )

While the boy has experienced some complications and developmental delays common to those born extremely prematurely, his progress has been as good as medical science could hope for, his doctors say.

At just over a year old, Nash remains on oxygen to help him breathe and is fed solely through a feeding tube, although he's preparing to try pureed foods. He also has a minor heart defect, which his doctors believe will resolve itself as he gets older.

He's not yet crawling, but he is rolling over.

"He’s learning how to stand on his two feet, which is awesome," his mother said.

“He’s got a lot of strength in those legs.”