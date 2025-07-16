Drone attacks on oil fields in Iraq's Kurdish region shut down facilities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drones targeted oil fields in Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks in recent days that have put several oil facilities out of commission.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which have exacerbated tensions between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdish authorities.

The Kurdish region’s anti-terrorism department said two drones attacked an oil field in the district of Zakho, causing damage but no injuries.

DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas company operating the field, said its operations were temporarily suspended following three explosions involving a small storage tank at Tawke and surface processing equipment at Peshkabir.

It said there were no injuries, and a damage assessment was underway.

Hours later, the anti-terrorism department said the Baadre oil field, located in the Sheikhan district of Dohuk province, was targeted by a drone strike. There were no injuries. Videos showed a plume of smoke rising over barren hills.

The attacks came a day after another oil field in Dohuk province operated by a U.S. company was set ablaze, also after being struck by a drone.

The Kurdish region’s Ministry of Natural Resources said the attacks were meant "to disrupt the economy of the Kurdistan region and threaten the safety of civilian employees of the energy sector,” and called for federal authorities to intervene to stop them.

Iraqi oil industry expert Hamza al-Jawahiri said the targeting of oil fields in the Kurdish region would not affect global oil prices and that oil production in southern Iraq is sufficient to compensate for any resulting shortage. The fields in northern Iraq produce around 500,000 barrels per day.

Al-Jawahiri said the primary losers would be the companies operating the fields, which are working under partnership contracts.

Earlier this month, the Kurdish regional government accused the Popular Mobilization Forces — a coalition of Iran-allied militias that are officially under the control of the Iraqi military — of carrying out drone attacks.

The Iraqi army said the accusation was “issued in the absence of evidence” and said it could “provide hostile parties with justifications to undermine Iraq’s stability.”

Iran-backed armed groups have periodically attacked U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria. During last month’s Israel-Iran war, some of them threatened to target U.S. interests and bases in the region if Washington got involved.