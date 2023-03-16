Watch live as Hillary Clinton and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar headline Good Friday Agreement event
Watch live as Hillary Clinton and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar headline an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Washington DC on Thursday (16 March).
Speaking earlier this week, ahead of the 25th anniversary next month, Ms Clinton said the agreement remains “a triumph of diplomacy” for both the UK and Ireland, as well as the United States.
The former secretary of state also said she hopes the recently-agreed Windsor Framework will be progressed and that the government in Stormont can be re-established.
It’s also expected that Ms Clinton, along with husband and former US president Bill Clinton, will both visit Northern Ireland for the anniversary.
The peace deal was signed on 10 April 1998.
Joe Biden has said he intends to visit both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland next month, after being formally invited by Rishi Sunak this week.
