Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: US secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Tel Aviv during Israel visit

Francesca Casonato
Thursday 12 October 2023 17:23
Comments

The US secretary of State Antony Blinken is speaking from Tel Aviv after spending a day with Israeli officials.

Mr Blinken met also Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss further boosting of the military support offered to Washington’s closest Middle East ally.

“I understand on a personal level, the harrowing echoes that Hamas’ massacres carry for Israeli Jews, indeed, for Jews everywhere,” he said during a joint press conference.

“There is no excuse. There is no justification for these atrocities,” he added. “This must be a moment for moral clarity.”

The “brutality and inhumanity” of Hamas was similar to “the worst of ISIS,” Mr Blinken added.

Recommended

At least 1,200 Israelis have died in the attack launched by Hamas and over 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in air strikes on Gaza in recent days.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in