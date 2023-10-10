Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother who died saving her son from Hamas terrorists.

The Washington university graduate who longed for peace.

The 23-year-old missing after going to celebrate his birthday at a desert festival.

These are just some of the Americans killed, kidnapped or feared missing following the attacks launched by Hamas militants on Israel over the last four days.

President Joe Biden confirmed on Monday that at least 11 US citizens are known to have died in the violence, while an unknown number are believed to have been take hostage by Hamas militants.

“We also know that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and we are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts,” he said in a statement.

“While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas.”

The president said that finding the Americans and bringing them to safety is a “top priority” as he condemned the attacks on Israel by the designated terrorist group.

Amid the Biden administration’s efforts, families and friends have spoken out about their loved ones who have been tragically killed – and pleaded for information about the whereabouts of those missing.

Here’s what we know so far about some of the Americans caught up in the unprecedented attacks.

Mother who sacrificed life for her son

US citizen Deborah Matias, 50, died sacrificing her own life to save that of her child.

Ilan Troen, professor of Israel studies at Brandeis University in Boston, said that his daughter Deborah, her husband Shlomi and their son Roten, 16, were in their home when Hamas militants stormed across the border, broke into homes and killed those inside.

Professor Troen said that Deborah threw her body on top of her son’s in order to protect him from the gunfire.

She and Shlomi were shot and killed while Roten was shot but survived.

Ilan Troen (centre), Brandeis University professor, with daughter Deborah Shahar Troen Matias and her husband Shlomi Matias (Sourced)

“They made sure to fall on him and thereby saved his life. Although a bullet actually entered his abdomen, but he was saved,” he told WBZ-TV.

Professor Troen said he rushed to hospital to be reunited with his grandson who is recovering from his injuries.

The devastated father told CNN that “Deborah was a child of light and life”.

“She, rather than becoming a scientist or a physician, she said to me one day, ‘Dad, I have to do music, because it’s in my soul,’” he said.

Washington graduate who dreamed of ‘peace’ found dead in home

Dr Hayim Katsman – a University of Washington graduate who hoped for peace in the Middle East – was found dead inside his apartment in Israel after Hamas terrorists tore through the community.

Hayim’s family last heard from him on Saturday morning when they received chilling messages from him saying that Hamas terrorists had entered Kibbutz Holit in southwest Israel where he lived.

The family never heard from the 32-year-old again.

Hayim’s friend Avital Alajem told CNN that they both hunkered down together inside a shelter’s closet to hide from the Hamas militants. But they broke in and fired through the door.

Ms Alajem survived but Hayim was shot and killed.

Hayim Katsman (Hannah Katsman Facebook)

“He was murdered,” she said. “I was saved because he was next to the door and they shot him.”

Hayim’s sibling Noy Katsman, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told CNN the family spent hours desperately trying to get in touch with him before learning of his murder.

Hayim was born in the US and studied at the University of Washington where he earned a PhD in 2021.

His parents were originally from Israel before locating to the US more than three decades ago and so Hayim had moved there to carry out research.

Noy Katsman said that Hayim had longed for peace and supported “a solution for this bleeding conflict” between Israel and Palestinians.

Man, 23, missing after going to celebrate at festival rave

Hersh Golberg-Polin, 23, has not been seen or heard from since early Saturday morning when he was partying with hundreds of other ravers at the Supernova festival in northern Negev.

During the celebrations, Hamas militants carried out a surprise attack, killing and kidnapping dozens of people from the site.

The Israeli rescue service Zaka said on Sunday that more than 260 bodies had since been found at the music festival site, with the death toll likely to climb higher.

Mr Golberg-Polin’s father Jonathon Polin told The Jerusalem Post that his son was among those partying at the rave.

The 23-year-old’s birthday was just days earlier and he was also celebrating his release from Army service at the end of April, he said.

Hersh Golberg-Polin, 23, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday (The Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies/Facebook)

At around 8am local time on Saturday morning, the 23-year-old sent a couple of heartbreaking final messages to his parents.

“I love you,” one of the messages read. “I’m sorry,” read another.

No one has seen or heard from him since, with the family now desperately trying to find out what happened to him.

“We just want him home and safe,” Jonathon Polin told the outlet.

“We love you. Come home to us,” he said in a direct appeal to his son.

Mr Golberg-Polin was born in Berkley, California, and moved with his family to Jerusalem when he was a small child.

He went on to join the Army, training as a medic and tank driver in the 7th Armored Brigade.

On completion of his Army service, Jonathon Polin said his son got a job as a waiter and was saving up for his lifelong dream of travelling to India.