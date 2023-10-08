Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least three Americans have been killed in the ongoing Hamas war on Israel, according to a US government memo reviewed by CNN.

The reported State Department document also adds that other US citizens remain unaccounted for in the violence.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Sunday that Americans could be among the dead and said the government was making it a major priority to verify that information and rescue any US hostages.

“We are very actively working to verify those reports,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press.

A US official told The Associated Press the death toll of US citizens in Israel could in fact be four people, according to preliminary reports.

Israel has also confirmed that Americans are among the scores of hostages taken by Hamas during the fighting.

“We have a lot of dual citizens in Israel,” Ron Dermer, Israeli minister for strategic affairs, told CNN’s State of the Union. “I suspect there are several, but we’re still trying to sort through all of all this information after this horrific surprise attack and we’ll make sure to put that information out so that the loved ones of these people who were killed and who are held hostage, they know as quickly as possible.”

The Independent has contacted the State Department for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.