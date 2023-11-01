Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah discuss ‘shared commitment’ to increase Gaza aid

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US president Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed their "shared commitment" to increase humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza as Israel continues to pound the Strip.

The leaders spoke about the latest developments of the Israel-Hamas war and said it was critical to ensure that Palestinians were not forcibly displaced from Gaza, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Biden "reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives and respecting international humanitarian law, as Israel defends its citizens and combats terrorism", it said.

King Abdullah II had earlier said forced or internal displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime before Amman urged the US to deploy its Patriot air defence systems amid growing concerns about being caught in the crossfire.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza, declaring a “time for war” amid continuing calls for a humanitarian pause.

During their call, Mr Biden and King Abdullah II "affirmed their commitment" to work together and with other regional partners to set conditions for a "durable and sustainable peace" which would include the creation of an independent Palestinian nation, the White House added.

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp (REUTERS)

The statement comes hours after Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander. A Hamas statement claimed there were 400 dead and injured in the Jabalia camp that housed families of refugees wars with Israel dating back to 1948, the Associated Press reported.

Israel defended its decision to strike the densely settled refugee camp, claiming that it was "not only a legitimate military target but an important military target to strike".

A smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern of Gaza Strip (AFP via Getty Images)

More than 8,500 Gazans, with almost 40 per cent of them children, have been killed in Israel's three-week-long war in the Strip in retaliation against Hamas's 7 October attack on Israel. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, while 240 people have been held hostage by the militants.

Israel laid siege on Gaza, cutting off entry of aid trucks, food and electricity – a move that was revised days later following an international backlash.

Nearly 500 trucks carrying aid and other goods used to enter Gaza every day prior to the war, according to Al Jazeera.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza were “completely inadequate”, while people were forced to drink salty water after running out of resources.

The White House on Tuesday said 66 trucks of humanitarian assistance entered Gaza in the last 24 hours.