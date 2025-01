Middle East latest: Israeli strike hits unofficial border crossing in Lebanon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli strikes hit an unofficial border crossing in eastern Lebanon early Friday morning, killing two people and wounding 10, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it struck “a military site that included underground infrastructure for developing and producing combat equipment, in addition to infrastructure for crossing the Syrian-Lebanese border,” used by the militant group Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley.

Hamas also released the names of three male hostages set to be released Saturday in the fourth round of exchanges in the ceasefire deal that has paused fighting in Gaza.

The previous day in Gaza, Hamas released eight hostages in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The chaotic sight of armed fighters escorting Israeli hostages through a crowd of thousands of onlookers caused Israeli leaders to briefly delay the release of the Palestinian prisoners, underscoring the fragility of the current truce.

Hamas released the names of three male hostages set to be released Saturday.

The list of hostages to be released includes Yarden Bibas, 35, Keith Siegel, 65, and Ofer Kalderon, 54, Israeli officials confirmed, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

Saturday’s release will be the fourth since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire took effect.

Yarden Bibas was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Photos taken during the abduction appear to show him wounded. His wife, Shiri, and two boys, Ariel and Kfir, were also taken captive at the kibbutz.

Hamas has claimed that Shiri Bibas and the two boys were killed in an Israeli airstrike, but Israel has not verified the claim.

Keith Siegel, an American Israeli originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was taken hostage from Kibbutz Kfar Aza along with his wife, Aviva Siegel. Aviva Siegel was released during a brief ceasefire period in November 2023, and since then has waged a high-profile campaign to free Keith and the other hostages remaining in Gaza.

Kalderon, a French-Israeli hostage, was captured by the militants from Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his two children. His ex-wife, Hadas, was also taken captive. The two children and Hadas Kalderon were released during the hostage exchange in November.

Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

The statement also accused Hezbollah of launching a reconnaissance drone toward Israel Thursday, saying it’s a violation of the ceasefire agreement that halted the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November.

Lebanon’s state news agency said Israel launched four strikes on the Janta border crossing in the eastern province of Baalbeck, while two other strikes targeted two illegal Syria-Lebanon border crossings in northern Lebanon late Thursday and early Friday.

In a statment, Hezbollah legislator Ibrahim Moussawi called the strikes a very dangerous violation and a blatant and explicit aggression,” adding that “the Lebanese state, represented by the presidency, the government and the army, is required to take immediate action.”

Hezbollah has long relied on Iran for weapons, moving arms into Lebanon through Syria. Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem has said that the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad disrupted that route, and that the group will find alternative supply channels.