Paraguayan football player Ivan Torres’ wife, social media influencer Cristina Vita Aranda, has died after being shot at a music festival on Sunday.

The Club Olimpia player shared the news in a statement on his social media accounts on 31 January.

“One of Cristina’s priorities was to be close to her followers,” reads the translation.

He said that fans could come and say “their last goodbye” at a funeral home in Asunción.

Aranda, 29, was shot on Sunday when the couple were attending a music festival called Ja’umina Fest in Paraguayan capital Asuncion where gunfire broke out.

The shooting also left four others injured who are receiving treatment at a local hospital, reported the New York Post.

Authorities said that the attackers were looking for José Luis Bogado Quevedo , alias “Kuré“, an alleged drug trafficker with an international arrest warrant, reported the BBC.

Commissioner General Benicio Ramírez, police director of the department of Cordillera told reporters on Sunday that authorities believe that the target was a “male person” and Aranda was shot as she was standing near him.

Aranda had over 60,000 followers on Instagram. The couple have three children together.