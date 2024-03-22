The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ivanka Trump has joined the White House in sending messages of support to the Princess of Wales and the Royal family, following the announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The news was shared by Kensington Palace on Friday, with a video message from the Princess in which she thanked her medical team and the public for their support during an “incredibly tough couple of months”.

Ms Trump – former White House adviser to her father, former president Donald Trump – responded to the Princess’ Instagram post, writing “sending love and prayers to you and your family”.

In Friday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also addressed the news, which broke moments before the conference began. Ms Jean-Pierre said they wished Kate a “full recovery”.

“Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time, and certainly we wish her a full recovery,” she said. “I think it’s important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time. so I’m not going to go further than that.”

(AP)

She added: “I know folks are going to ask whether the president has spoken to her or the family.

“I can just say right now that we don’t have anything to share at this time, but obviously we wish the Duchess of Cambridge a full recovery and we are incredibly sad to hear of the news.

“We are taking this in, this terrible news, as all of you are, and so we don’t just have anything to share we want to make sure that we certainly respect their privacy at this incredibly difficult time, not just for her but her family.

“Obviously we we wish the Duchess of Cambridge, a full recovery, and we are incredibly sad to hear of the news.”

In the deeply moving video message posted online on Friday, Kate disclosed that the cancer was discovered while she underwent major abdominal surgery at the London Clinic at the start of the year.

The 42-year-old princess said she needed to recover from surgery before she could start “preventative chemotherapy”, as advised by her medical team. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she added.

The news comes as a huge shock to the royal family with King Charles and the future queen now both fighting cancer at the same time.

Global speculation has swirled for weeks about the Princess’ medical condition, with ceaseless rumours and wild conspiracy theories online.

More follows ...