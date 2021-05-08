Actress Vivica A Fox has said Ivanka Trump made a “racial insult” against her while filming Celebrity Apprentice in 2015, saying the former president’s daughter thought her comment was a “compliment”.

"I will never forget that when I did Celebrity Apprentice, and Ivanka Trump she said, ‘Wow you speak very well,’" the star explained in an interview with Andy Cohen while appearing on For Real: The Story of Reality TV on Friday.

She added: "You know Andy, I hate to say it, I don’t think she knew at the time she was insulting us. I think at the time she thought she was complimenting us."

Cohen said in response: “I don’t think she knows now.”

Fox explained Ms Trump’s comment further: “She was like, ‘Oh wow you guys are intelligent.” The star noted that at the time social media users on Twitter went “crazy” over the scene.

“Like, ‘What does she mean?!’”, Fox remembered people asking of Ms Trump during the clip.

Cohen then questioned how the clip was able to make its way through production without being picked up by executives.

"Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it and they said, 'Oh, this is great,'" he said.

The Independent has contacted the Trump organisation for comment on the claims.

Allegations surrounding racism on Mr Trump’s NBC programme hit the headlines after a 2005 interview that resurfaced in 2019 showed Mr Trump suggesting the concept of racially dividing contestants.

“It would be nine blacks against nine whites, all highly educated, smart, strong, beautiful people, right? Do you like it?”, Mr Trump said at the time.

He added: “I think that it would be handled very beautifully by me.”