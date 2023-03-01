NBA star Ja Morant accused of punching teenager and threatening mall security guard

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been accused of punching a teenager and threatening a mall security guard in separate incidents last July, according to reports.

The 23-year-old point guard was allegedly involved in an altercation with the head of security of a Memphis mall last summer, according to a police report obtained by the Washington Post.

The superstar’s mother had reportedly gotten into a dispute with an employee at Finish Line shoe store and called Morant, who arrived shortly afterward with a group of around nine associates.

When they were confronted by the head of mall security, a member of the NBA star’s entourage allegedly pushed the guard in the head.

Morant allegedly muttered “let me find out what time he gets off” as he was leaving, according to the police report. The security guard was alarmed him enough to file a complaint with Memphis police over the incident.

Morant was also accused of repeatedly punching a 17-year-old in the face at his Memphis mansion four days later.

The teenager, who told police he had considered Morant a mentor, had been invited to a play during a game of pickup basketball.

After the teen had reportedly thrown the basketball at Morant, catching him on the chin, the basketball superstar punched him nearly a dozen times, leaving with a “large knot” on the side of his head after the violent encounter, according to the police report.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was involved in two incidents that attracted police attention last summer, according to reports (AP)

Morant then went into his house and returned carrying a firearm tucked in his pants, the teenager told authorities. He later told police during an interview that he had acted in self-defense.

He said that the boy had threatened to “come back and light this place up like fireworks”, and later filed a police complaint alleging the boy had threatened his family.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office declined to press charges over either incident, citing a lack of evidence, according to The Post.

The District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.

In a statement to The Post, Morant’s agent Jim Tanner described the incidents as “unsubstantiated rumours and gossip are being put out by people motivated to tear Ja down and tarnish his reputation for their own financial gain.”

Mr Tanner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morant, one of the best players in the NBA, has led the Grizzlies to second place in the league’s western conference this season.

The Grizzlies were narrowly knocked out of the play-offs by eventual champions the Golden State Warriors in the 21-22 season.