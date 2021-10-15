Jack Dorsey says Square may build open-source mining system as Bitcoin passes $62,000

Square CEO Jack Dorsey says the company is starting a “deep technical investigation” to create an open-source Bitcoin mining system as the cryptocurrency rockets past $62,0000.

It comes as the price of Bitcoin reached orbit on Friday, passing $62,000 while threatening to pass the all-time high of $65,000.

Mr Dorsey said Bitcoin mining isn’t currently accessible to everyone, but it should be as easy as plugging into a power source.

“Silicon design is too concentrated into a few companies. This means supply is likely overly constrained. Silicon development is very expensive, requires long term investment, and is best coupled tightly with software and system design,” Mr Dorsey said in a tweet.

“If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community,” he added.

Mr Dorsey announced in June that his digital payments company is building a Bitcoin hardware wallet, considered the most secure way to store Bitcoin, in an effort to make the cryptocurrency “more mainstream”.

Square invested $220m in Bitcoin in October 2020, which is now worth more than double as the price has continued to trend upwards over the past year.

The company’s hardware lead building the wallet, Jesse Dorogusker, is also starting the technical investigation required to take on the mining project, Mr Dorsey said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.