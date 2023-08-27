Watch live: Vigil held for the victims of deadly Jacksonville shooting

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a vigil is held for the victims of deadly in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.

The vigil is being held after two men and a woman were killed, in a racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, 26 August.

The gunman was identified, on Sunday, 27 August, as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting took place at a Dollar General store near the historically-Black Edward Waters University.

The attacker was initially seen near the library on the campus but security guards tried to take him into custody and he escaped.

Police said the gunman, a white male in his twenties, “hated Black people” and described the incident as a racially-motivated attack against Black people by a gunman carrying a weapon decorated with swastikas.

Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan, councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman and Sheriff T.K.Waters are expected to participate in the vigil.