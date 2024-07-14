Former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dies aged 40

Support truly

Former NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones has died aged 40, according to multiple reports.

The football star, who played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, died at his home in New Orleans, his family confirmed on Sunday. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Jones died overnight in his sleep, NBC affiliate KPRC2 Houston reported.

“We want to express our gratitude for all the kind thoughts and support you have shown us during this challenging time. Your ongoing support and respecting our privacy means a lot to us,” read the statement from his family, shared via the NFL Players Union.

The Texans also released a statement, sharing their “thoughts and prayers” with Jones’ family.

NFL star Jacoby Jones who played for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texas died at age 40 ( Getty Images )

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” the official account for the NFL team wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones was drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2007 draft after playing college football at Lane College. He played as a wide receiver on the team from 2007 to 2011, until he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2012, Jones helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers. He scored two touchdowns during the game - a 56-yard pass from quarterback Joe Flacco and a 108-yard kickoff return.

The Ravens paid tribute to the former wide receiver in a statement shared Sunday. “We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the Ravens said. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.

“Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home,” the statement continued.

“We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released his own statement regarding Jones’ passing. “I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith,” Harbaugh said.

“My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.”

Jones was released from the Ravens in February 2015. He went on to briefly play for the San Diego Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, before officially retiring from the NFL in 2017.

In June 2022, Jones joined the coaching staff at Alabama State University.

He is survived by his mother, Emily, and his son, Little Jacoby.