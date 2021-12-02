Jacqueline Avant: Wife of music business legend Clarence shot dead during home invasion

Mrs Avant, 81, was transported to hospital in the small hours of Wednesday morning after robbers broke into the couple’s home in Beverly Hills

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Thursday 02 December 2021 12:52
Comments
<p>Jacqueline and Clarence Avant attend the premiere of a Netflix documentary about Mr Avant’s life on 3 June, 2019 </p>

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant attend the premiere of a Netflix documentary about Mr Avant’s life on 3 June, 2019

(AFP/Getty)

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music industry boss Clarence Avant, has been shot dead during a robbery attempt in the couple’s home in Los Angeles.

Local police said they were called to a shooting at 2.23am on Wednesday morning in Beverley Hills, and that one victim had been taken to hospital but did not survive.

A spokeswoman for Netflix, whose co-chief executive is Mrs Avant’s son in law, confirmed to The Independent that she was the victim.

Mrs Avant, 81, often known as Jackie, was a former model and a steadfast philanthropist in Los Angeles, leading a support group for a childcare centre in the city’s historically deprived South Central area and serving on the board of the international student faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mr Avant, 90, dubbed “the godfather of Black music”, is a longtime artist manager and record producer famous for his role in fostering numerous black musicians. He and Mrs Avant had been married since 1967.

Recommended

The couple’s daughter Nicole, 53, is married to Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos and helped produce a Netflix documentary about her father called The Black Godfather.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said: “At 2:23 AM, [we] received a phone call regarding a shooting that had just occurred... police units arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene.

“Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive. Beverly Hills Police Detectives are on-scene conducting an investigation.

“The City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the victim’s families.”

The couple’s home is in the Trousdale Estates, an affluent neighbourhood in the foothills overlooking Hollywood. TMZ, which first broke the news of the shooting, reported that multiple people had broken into the Avants’ home and fired shots that hit Mrs Avant.

It comes after a string of high-profile robberies against celebrities in LA, with police setting up a special task force to investigate so-called “follow-home” thefts in which criminals stake out rich areas to spot likely victims and then follow them home to rob their houses.

Recommended

Last month masked bandits tailed TV host Terrence Jenkins to his home in the Sherman Oaks district and tried to block in his car with an SUV, shooting at him when he tried to escape.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was also targeted at her mansion in Encino, where two men followed her and then smashed their way in, confronted her, and made off with goods worth up to $1 million (£750,000).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in