Family Reunion actor Jaida Benjamin has reunited with her family, police said on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Benjamin, 27, who was reported missing on 19 February, had been found safe.

They did not release any further details.

Benjamin’s family had appealed for help from the public after she was last seen in Los Angeles’ Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard area.

Benjamin has appeared in TV series including Mad About You, Insecure, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and The Fosters, and has sometimes been credited under the name Jaida-Iman Benjamin.

On the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion, Benjamin appeared in multiple episodes as the character Kelly.