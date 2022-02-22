Jaida Benjamin: Missing Family Reunion star reunited with family, police say
The star had gone missing in the Los Angeles area at the weekend
Family Reunion actor Jaida Benjamin has reunited with her family, police said on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Benjamin, 27, who was reported missing on 19 February, had been found safe.
They did not release any further details.
Benjamin’s family had appealed for help from the public after she was last seen in Los Angeles’ Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard area.
Benjamin has appeared in TV series including Mad About You, Insecure, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and The Fosters, and has sometimes been credited under the name Jaida-Iman Benjamin.
On the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion, Benjamin appeared in multiple episodes as the character Kelly.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies