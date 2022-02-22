Jaida Benjamin: Missing Family Reunion star reunited with family, police say

The star had gone missing in the Los Angeles area at the weekend

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 22 February 2022 16:12
<p>Jaida Benjamin has been located and returned to her family</p>

Jaida Benjamin has been located and returned to her family

(LAPD)

Family Reunion actor Jaida Benjamin has reunited with her family, police said on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Benjamin, 27, who was reported missing on 19 February, had been found safe.

They did not release any further details.

Benjamin’s family had appealed for help from the public after she was last seen in Los Angeles’ Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard area.

Benjamin has appeared in TV series including Mad About YouInsecureCriminal Minds: Beyond Borders and The Fosters, and has sometimes been credited under the name Jaida-Iman Benjamin.

On the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion, Benjamin appeared in multiple episodes as the character Kelly.

