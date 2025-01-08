Brazil marks 2nd anniversary of right-wing coup attempt as Bolsonaro's legal troubles deepen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brazilian authorities gathered in capital Brasilia on Wednesday to mark the second anniversary of an alleged coup attempt by supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was joined by the Supreme Court's deputy Chief Justice Luiz Edson Fachin for a ceremony at the presidential palace, one of the buildings Bolsonaro supporters trashed in 2023 in a bid to trigger a military intervention that would oust the leftist leader from office.

“We are here not to mourn, but certainly not to forget. We are here to celebrate and strengthen democracy and hand over to the Brazilian people their fully restored heritage,” said Brazil’s first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, as she opened the ceremony at the presidential Palace.

On Jan. 8, 2023, thousands of pro-Bolsonaro rioters bypassed security barricades around the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court, and climbed onto roofs, smashed windows, urinated on precious art and damaged historic Brazilian memorabilia. They invaded government buildings and called for a military intervention to remove Lula from office.

Artworks that were destroyed have been restored, in partnership with Swiss authorities, and are being reintroduced to the public, Brazil’s presidency said. Lula had invited the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the lower house speaker, Arthur Lira, but neither participated in the ceremony.

Brazil’s Supreme Court is scheduled to host discussions with staffers who witnessed the court's invasion and others who took part in reconstruction efforts. A remembrance website is being set up and an exhibition of art produced using wreckage from the melee will be opened.

The anniversary is taking place amid several legal cases targeting Bolsonaro, who narrowly lost his 2022 reelection bid to Lula, then questioned the legitimacy of the results and declined to concede.

Federal Police have formally accused Bolsonaro and 36 others, including high-ranking military officers, of attempting a coup. The accusation is sealed, but the authorities had been investigating whether he incited the Jan. 8 uprising.

The former leader is an outspoken admirer of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and the riot in Brasilia offered an echo of the Capitol insurrection in Washington in January 2021.

Legal experts believe Bolsonaro could be charged and stand trial in the second of half of 2025 at the Supreme Court for allegedly falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination status. Analysts also say there’s a reasonable chance he stands trial before 2026 over allegedly embezzling jewels gifted by Saudi Arabian authorities.

Brazil’s electoral court has already barred Bolsonaro from running for office until 2030, after a panel ruled that he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system.

His supporters have focused most of their anger at the Supreme Court, particularly Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is presiding over several investigations targeting them. He publicly warned Brazilians last year that any celebration of Jan. 8 would constitute a crime.

According to a Supreme Court report released Tuesday, 898 people have so far been held criminally responsible for the Jan. 8 uprising, with 371 convicted and the remainder signing leniency agreements. The report notes 485 additional investigations are ongoing.

