Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital on Monday with abdominal pain, his doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas.

He was taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital in the south of Sao Paulo.

Dr Macedo said that the president was under the tutelage of his team so far and that he is flying to Sao Paulo in the afternoon.

UOL quoted Dr Macedo as saying that the president shall undergo more tests “to find out what is in the abdomen. We still don’t know, but it could be caused, for example, by poorly chewed food, among other factors.”

He also said that the suspicion, for now, is of a new intestinal obstruction — technically called “intestinal subocclusion.”

In July last year, Mr Bolsonaro spent four days at the Vila Nova Star hospital for treatment of intestinal obstruction. However, surgery was ruled out at the time.

The president was travelling, off duty, to Santa Catarina even as 25 people have died in the recent heavy rains in the state of Bahia in Brazil. About 116 cities in the country’s northeastern state of Bahia are in a state of emergency. The president arrived in a Brazilian Air Force plane from Santa Catarina on Monday morning and was taken by the presidential delegation to the hospital.

Dr Macedo also operated on the president after he was stabbed in the stomach at a campaign rally in September 2018. Since then, the president has been admitted to hospitals on several occasions.