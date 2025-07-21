Jake Larson death: World War II veteran and TikTok star dies aged 102

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beloved World War II veteran and social media star Jake Larson, popularly known as “Papa Jake” on the internet, has died. He was 102.

His death was confirmed by his granddaughter McKaela Larson in a TikTok post on Saturday, where she wrote: “Our beloved Papa Jake has passed away on July 17th at 102 years young. He went peacefully and was even cracking jokes ‘til the very end.”

“I am so thankful to have shared my Papa Jake with you all. You meant the world to him," she continued. "When the time is right, I will continue to share Papa Jake's stories and keep his memory alive. We appreciate all the kind words and posts. As Papa would say, love you all the mostest.”

Larson rose to unexpected fame in his late 90s as “Papa Jake” on his TikTok channel, where he shared personal stories of World War II and reflections on life. His catchphrase, “Love you all the mostest,” and with his honesty about the realities of war gained him more than 1.2 million followers.

Born in Owatonna, Minnesota on 20 December 1922, Larson joined the Minnesota National Guard at 15 by lying about his age and claiming he was 18, according to NPR.

In January 1952, he was deployed to Northern Ireland, and ended up part of the Allied troops on the beaches of German-occupied Normandy on D-Day, 6 June 1944.

He survived machine‑gun fire and advanced to the bluffs overlooking the shoreline, later continuing through the brutal Battle of the Bulge. For his actions, he was awarded the Bronze Star by the US Army and the French Legion of Honour.

“I don’t think I was a hero. I was just like anybody else. We were all in this together,” he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in June 2024 on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, an interview for which the duo won an Emmy Award.

“I never thought I’d be alive 75 years later,” he told the New York Times in 2019, about being the only surviving member of his company. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

He frequently visited Normandy for D-Day commemorations, where he embraced fellow veterans and mainland visitors alike.

In 2023, Larson met British veteran Bill Gladden, then aged 99. “I want to give you a hug, thank you. I got tears in my eyes. We were meant to meet,” Larson told Gladden at the memorable meeting, a year before the latter’s death, according to a report by CBS News.

“We are the lucky ones,” Larson told the Associated Press at the 81st anniversary of D-Day in June, speaking at the graves at the American cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach. “They had no family. We are their family. We have the responsibility to honour these guys who gave us a chance to be alive.”

Tributes to Larson have poured in worldwide. Normandy’s Overlord Museum wrote: “ Papa Jake was more than a soldier – he was an extraordinary witness and a messenger of remembrance.”

Christiane Amanpour posted: “So sorry to hear this. They really don’t make them like Jake Larson anymore. The sacrifices he made with his Band of Brothers in WWII, and the joy he lived throughout his long life, offer an example to us all. RIP”

“Every day with him was a blessing. He got to see both of my children graduate high school, he accomplished so much. The outpouring of support is unbelievable. We have had people from all around the world reach out to us. It's really, really amazing,” Larson’s grandson Mike told CBS News.