Jake Paul will donate £10m to world hunger if Elon Musk gives $6bn

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul has pledged to donate $10 million to help end world hunger if Elon Musk donates $6 billion.

The social media personality took to Twitter to announce the news, promising to make a sizable donation to the United Nations on the condition that his tweet received 690,000 retweets and the Tesla boss made the first move donating an approximated 2 per cent of his wealth.

“Yo @elonmusk if you donate $6 billion to the UN to end world hunger I’ll also donate $10 million if this gets 690k retweets,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

It comes as Elon Musk recently responded to UN World Food Programme chief David Beasley who called on the world’s richest to do more to tackle climate change.

Mr Beasley told CNN that $6 billion which is 2 per cent of Elon Musk’s net worth, would lift 42 million out of potentially life ending hunger.

He said: “$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated.”

Responding to the comments on Twitter, Musk said he would sell Tesla stock and donate $6.6 billion on the condition that the UN could show on Twitter how the money would “solve world hunger.”

“I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such,” Mr Beasley wrote in reply.

“Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you.”

Jake Paul is set to fight professional boxer Tommy Fury in 18 December as Paul seeks to extend his record as a professional to 5-0, while Fury - half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – enters the bout at 7-0.