Leader of Jamaican cult that believed in human sacrifice killed in police car crash

Kevin Smith, the leader of a Jamaican cult which allegedly practices human sacrifice, was among the two people killed in a car crash, police said.

The incident took place on Monday morning in St Catherine when the police were escorting the controversial pastor for the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries from Montego Bay to Kingston.

Following the crash, the pastor and three other members of the police team were reportedly rushed to a hospital with injuries. Later the pastor and one police constable succumbed to their injuries.

"What we know is that the two suspects involved in the double murder investigation in St James were being taken to Kingston in two vehicles and being escorted by police officers. Based on the account given by the pilot vehicle, there was a crashing sound and they realised that the (other) vehicle overturned,” Stephanie Lindsay, Senior Superintendent of Police, told the Jamaican Observer.

Smith was taken into custody on 17 October following the ritualistic killing of two of his followers and was being shifted to Kingston to be formally charged with the murders.

The police barged inside his church in Montego Bay after they were tipped off to human sacrifices being conducted by more than 100 people, all dressed in white robes.

The ritual involved senior members of the cult “stabbing” and “slashing” several congregants who were told they were being sent off to a “heavenly journey," according to survivors.

The pastor had reportedly posted a message on social media asking the congregants to leave their cellphones at home. However, one of the members snuck a phone in and called the police after witnessing the ritual. Two of the cult members were ritualistically killed while one person died during the police raid on the church.

The police were shot and attacked by a man wielding a knife in which one person died, Antony Anderson of the Jamaica Constabulary Force said.

"A member of this church had been injured apparently when she chose to disobey some instructions given to her by the leaders of the organisation," Mr Anderson told Reuters.

The police claimed they have rescued 14 children from the spot, while 31 women and 11 men were taken into custody.