Jamaica police officer arrested smuggling cocaine in her body at Florida airport

A Jamaican police officer has been charged with smuggling cocaine into the US with an intent to distribute after she was caught allegedly hiding the drugs inside her.

NBC Miami reports that Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, is accused of flying from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to the Fort Lauderale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on 3 February with a package of cocaine hidden in her vagina. Two other packages were allegedly concealed in her bra.

Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after trying to smuggle 1,350 grams of cocaine into the US inside her body and under her clothes (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

The drugs were discovered during a US Customs and Border Protection inspection.

In addition to the packages, she also allegedly swallowed 90 pellets of packaged cocaine prior to the trip. In total, 1,350 grams of cocaine were found on or in her upon her arrival.

She was later taken to the hospital where she reportedly expelled the cocaine tablets.

Ms Allen has worked for the Jamaica Constabulary Force for 18 years and was suspended following her arrest.

She has been charged with importation of 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Ms Allen faces up to 40 years in prison on each count against her.

Earlier this month it was reported by the Jamaica Gleaner that Ms Allen was the mastermind of a scam targeting elderly Americans. Her group reportedly defrauded more than 20 elderly Americans of approximately $1.69m. She allegedly collected $128,000 from that scam.

In that scheme, dubbed the "Allen Lottery Scheme Organisation" by US law enforcement, Ms Allen allegedly worked with a team of six individuals to defraud older Americans. Law enforcement also claims that some of the money stolen was used at a number of US retailers in Florida.

According to police, 24 purchases were made with the money at stores including Gap Outlet, Marshalls, Macy's, Foot Locker, Old Navy, Elegance Perfume, Polo/Ralph Lauren, and Victoria's Secret. In total $2,440.43 was spent on the purchases.

She reportedly had been under observation by law enforcement officials since 2019 for her alleged role in the telemarketing scam.

Ms Allen will be represented by the Federal Public Defender's Office.