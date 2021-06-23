Four of the Saudi operatives who murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, reportedly received paramilitary training in the US under a contract approved by the State Department.

The 59-year-old, who had angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with his criticism of the kingdom, was murdered in October 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been recovered, and Western intelligence services believe it was dismembered.

The prince, commonly known as MBS, has always denied any involvement in the writer and broadcaster’s death, though earlier this year the Biden administration released an intelligence report saying he knew about and approved of the plan.

Now a report claims that four of the dozen-strong “kill team”, received paramilitary training in the United States, as part of a contract approved by the State Department.

The New York Times said the men received the training from the Arkansas-based security company Tier 1 Group, which is owned by the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.

The company has said the training, that included “safe marksmanship” and “countering an attack”, was intended for the protection of Saudi leaders.