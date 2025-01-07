James Arthur Ray dead: Self-help author behind tragic sweat lodge deaths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Arthur Ray, a self-help guru whose multimillion-dollar business toppled after he led a sweat lodge ceremony that left three people dead, has died. He was 67.

In a post on X, his family announced that Ray died “suddenly and unexpectedly” late last week but didn't specify the cause. Up until then, he co-hosted a podcast with his wife and shared advice via social media.

“His passion in life was always to make others’ lives better and more fulfilled,” Ray’s brother, Jon Ray, wrote. “I’m happy to say that he accomplished that thousands of times over.”

The sweat lodge deaths happened when dozens of people traveled to a scenic retreat just outside Sedona in October 2009 for Ray’s five-day “Spiritual Warrior” event. The sweat lodge was the culminating event, touted as “hellacious hot” and a chance for participants to have powerful breakthroughs.

Stephanie Wheatley, a spokesperson for Clark County in Nevada where was Ray residing, said it had received a death report of a man matching Ray's name and age.

Ray's earlier business in which he taught people about spiritual and financial help was boosted by appearances in the 2006 Rhonda Byrne documentary “The Secret,” which he promoted on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and “Larry King Live.”

Two people — 38-year-old Kirby Brown of Westtown, New York, and 40-year-old James Shore of Milwaukee — died inside the sweat lodge and 18 others were injured. Another person, Liz Neuman, 49, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, fell into a coma and died after more than a week in the hospital.

open image in gallery James Arthur Ray listens to prosecuting attorneys speak during his criminal trial, ( AP2011 )

At trial, prosecutors said Ray ratcheted up the heat to dangerous levels, ignored pleas for help, and watched as overcome participants were dragged out of the sweat lodge.

A jury acquitted Ray of more serious manslaughter charges and convicted him of three counts of negligent homicide, for which he served concurrent sentences for the deaths. He was released in July 2013.

Ray had acknowledged that he was responsible for the deaths but offered no excuses for his lack of action as the chaos unfolded at the sweat lodge.

After leaving prison, Ray remained active in the self-help industry. He frequently posted videos on social media of himself and his wife, Bersabeh Ray, offering advice. The couple also hosted a podcast, Modern Alchemy, and maintained a website where Ray offered one-on-one video sessions up to 90 minutes for $2,500.

In the wake of Brown's death, her family established Seek Safely, an organization offering support for those who may be vulnerable to exploitation by the self-help industry. In a statement on the organization's website, Brown's sister, Jean, offered condolences and said Ray was just one of many operators “in a multi-billion dollar per year industry built on the exploitation of those who would improve their lives and find fulfillment.”

“We can only, at this juncture, remind seekers that no ‘guru,’ or program, or mindset is larger than life or without fault. That a journey of self-improvement is noble and vulnerable. That we must always remain in charge of that process of growth and change, rooted in our values, our worth, and our right to seek free from harm,” she wrote.