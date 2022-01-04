China makes James Bond video mocking US tech privacy fears

State media agency depicts ‘James Pond’ being fooled by CIA agent in wake of MI6 chief’s criticisms of Beijing

Gino Spocchia
Tuesday 04 January 2022 20:21
Comments

China mocks US Huawei fears in Bond parody

Chinese state media have trivialised US and UK concerns around tech privacy and security with a parody film entitled: 0.07: No Time to Die Laughing.

The video, which was posted to Twitter and YouTube on Tuesday, apparently takes aim at Western governments for banning telecoms giant Huawei from running future 5G networks, among other actions taken against Beijing by both the US and UK.

In the video, a spy called “James Pond” – or “0.07” – and another called the “Black Window” – or “0.06” – makes contact with an American spy called “M” in the video shared by China’s state controlled Xinhua News Agency.

“M” tells “Pond” not to to buy a Huawei phone because the devices are a “Chinese backdoor”, and suggests the two spies take “CIA-certified” phones from underneath a table.

“Pond” and “Black Window” are then shocked that “M” admits to being assigned to spy on “the Great United Kingdom” with the “CIA-certified” phones.

Recommended

The focus on Huawei and mobile technology was an apparent reference to the announcement of US sanctions against Huawei in 2020.

That came amid US claims that China had illustrated a “well-orchestrated, very top down, well-resourced effort to steal American and European intellectual property” and data, as NBC News reported.

While Huawei denied those claims, the UK government in 2020 also announced that it would remove the Chinese tech giant from its future 5G network, in a decision that Huawei said was “politically motivated and not based on a fair evaluation of the risks”.

As have UK and US lawmakers aired criticisms of Chinese tech firms such as TikTok for allegedly being beholden to China’s ruling Communist Party, although the social media platform also refutes the allegations.

Tweeting out the four minute-long parody, Xinhua News Agency said that the video showed a “’Secret Meeting’ between MI6 Agent 0.07 and the CIA after MI6 chief Richard Moore made China the agency’s top priority. Rib-tickling moments...”

Mr Moore, the head of the UK’s intelligence agency, said in November that China was responsible for “large-scale espionage operations” against the UK and other nations, and that the country had become the “single biggest priority” for MI6.

China, which ridiculed the claims and Britain in its parody video, responded at the time by saying Mr Moore was ““peddling fake news and false intelligence”, as Sky News reported.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in