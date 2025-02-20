Inside the real-life Murdoch succession drama: The cruel king exposed by his own son

First came a billionaire family on opposing sides of a courtroom battle about the future of a huge family trust. Now there’s a bombshell interview with the out-of-favour son. The story of the Murdoch family and the vicious fight for future control of their media empire is the real-life Succession drama that just keeps giving.

In a new – and very rare – interview, youngest son James has laid bare some remarkable details about just how closely Murdoch fact mirrors, and even surpasses, the Roys’ family drama. And in a family that has long remained tight-lipped about their struggles for control, it’s a groundbreaking move.

Speaking to The Atlantic in the wake of a decision that saw Rupert lose his legal fight to ensure oldest son Lachlan controlled a family trust after his death, his younger brother James has detailed courtroom moves straight out of the playbook of TV patriarch Logan Roy.

During a five-hour deposition in Nevada last September as James, Liz and Prue opposed Rupert’s proposed change to stop the trust being split between all four eldest Murdoch siblings as had always been agreed, James has revealed the pointed – and scathing – questions he was asked in the meeting with his father and his lawyers present.

These included: “Have you ever done anything successful on your own?” And the final insult? Rupert, his own father, was the one texting the lawyer the questions to ask as he sat in front of him. “How f****** twisted is that?” James asked journalist McKay Coppins.

Labelled “the troublesome beneficiary” during the legal battle, James was set up from an early age as the rival to his brother for his father’s favour. But while Lachlan, who is just one year older than James, followed Rupert’s lead, his younger brother showed early signs that he wouldn’t necessarily tow their conservative line.

Bright and articulate, he made headlines when he fell asleep during a press conference while interning at one of his father’s newspapers. Instead, he loved the teenage summers he spent on archaeological digs in Italy as a teenager. Later, he went to Harvard, grew a beard and got a tattoo before dropping out to start a hip-hop label with friends in New York. If you feel there are echoes of Kendall Roy in there, you wouldn’t be mistaken.

Eventually however, James came into the fold when Rupert bought his record label – which wasn’t the last time Murdoch senior acquired one of his children’s businesses. News Corporation bought Liz’s Shine TV for £415m in 2011.

But even though James had joined the family business, his first assignment was arguably a poisoned chalice: he was sent to Hong Kong to oversee a satellite TV company called Star which had lost $200m since News Corp acquired it. Meanwhile, Lachlan was still seen as the one being primed for succession.

Rupert Murdoch with his second wife Anna Maria Torv and daughter Elisabeth at their home in Sussex Gardens, London, in 1969 ( Getty )

James however defied Star’s performance to date by repositioning its growth strategy, changed up its programming and making Star profitable. When promoted to CEO of British Sky Broadcasting, his successes continued as he cleaned up its macho culture, restored audience faith and turned it into “a respected, high-growth company”.

Rupert Murdoch, known for his conservative views, increasingly suspected James’ wife Kathryn Hufschmid was behind the liberal drift in his son’s attitudes. But even so, James looked in prime position to succeed when Lachlan resigned from Fox, another plank of the family media business, because he felt undermined by Rupert.

The Murdoch family psychology however remained doggedly problematic.

In 2008, biographer Michael Wolff wrote that while Rupert was clearly proud of James, he was also “even perhaps slightly afraid of him”. In 2010, in a plotline that made its way straight into an episode of Succession, Rupert called his adult children home to the family ranch in Australia for some family therapy which ended up a “car crash”, according to James. The siblings ended up signing “the Murdoch Principles” detailing how they’d behave to each other in future but the supposed truce didn’t last long.

Rupert Murdoch with his second wife Anna Maria Torv and daughter Elisabeth at their home in Sussex Gardens, London, in 1969 ( Getty )

First came the News of the World phone-hacking scandal that saw James, who was by then overseeing News Corp’s operations in Europe and Asia, resign after being implicated and appearing before a parliamentary committee. According to him, Liz and Rupert were the ones who decided he should take the fall and in 2012 he moved back to America to become deputy chief operating officer of News Corp.

Speaking to The Atlantic, Kathryn said she believed James had long been set up to fail by his father. “He was pitting them against each other,” she said. “But there was always going to be one winner.”

Three years later came the next twist as Lachlan, who had been living in Australia since he left the family business, announced he was returning to America to become CEO of Fox – and James was going to report to him. After bluffs and double bluffs, it was decided that the brothers would run Fox together.

But gradually James became more and more concerned about the direction the Murdoch media empire was taking as News Corp newspapers The Sun and The Sunday Times threw their support behind Brexit and Fox News rallied for Donald Trump.

“There’s this tabloid culture that’s contrarian for the sake of it, and delights in poking people in the eye,” James told The Atlantic. “At its worst, it metastasizes into something nasty and scary and manipulative.”

James Murdoch arrives at a US court for a hearing on the future of his father's business empire ( Reuters )

A philosophical divide was beginning to yawn with James, Pru and Liz on one side, Lachlan and Rupert on the other.

“I underestimated the ability of a profit motive to make people do terrible things – to make companies do terrible things,” James said.

Concerned both about the effect Fox News was having on US politics and the whole Murdoch empire, James took a key decision in 2017 after white supremacists marched through Charlottesville and Fox backed Trump who’d said there were “very fine people” among them. With Kathryn’s backing, he wrote an email that he presumably knew would be leaked to the press.

“I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis,” he wrote before announcing a $1m donation to the Anti-Defamation League.

The divisions continued. Lachlan was against the sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney for $71.3bn in 2019 – a deal that James was involved in – and when each of the siblings netted around $2bn, James and Kathryn donated $100m to their non-profit foundation. It was later revealed it had largely backed nonpartisan and Democratic-leaning causes in the 2020 US election.

But the final blow came when wildfires raged through Australia in early 2020 and the Murdochs’ Australian news outlets downplayed the role of climate change in causing them. James, knowing that Lachlan was now set for the top spot when his father died, decided to speak out once again and the family divisions hit the headlines again after a spokesperson for the couple talked of their “frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic” and “disappointment” with the “ongoing denial” in the Australian media.

The News Corp board had had enough and James resigned.

Rupert Murdoch holding a copy of 'News Of The World' in 1968 ( Getty )

But with relations between Rupert and his youngest son at a new low and increasing media speculation that James would team up with his sisters to wrest control of the empire, Rupert became more and more concerned. News stories were leaked, suspicions planted and a battle plan honed. In November 2023, the three siblings were called onto a Zoom meeting with Rupert and Lachlan where they were told about the intention to change the terms of the family trust.

Last December, The New York Times reported that a Nevada commissioner had ruled Rupert and Lachlan could not change its terms and had acted in “bad faith”. Their actions were described as a “carefully crafted charade”. Rupert Murdoch, a man who had grown the Australian newspaper his father had left him into a huge empire with a combination of tenacity, risk-taking and aggressive expansion, had been thwarted in ambition to control how his legacy would be shaped after his death. Now 93, his next move remains to be seen.

A hint of the fury that lies behind closed doors, however, lies in the response to James’s tell-all, by one of Rupert Murdoch’s most trusted columnists, Sky News political commentator Andrew Bolt. In a column in the pages of the media magnate’s own newspapers this week, he labels the billionaire's son James “a most ungrateful, entitled and treacherous hypocrite”.

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch pictured in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 2017 ( Getty )

“This second son of Rupert Murdoch, chairman emeritus of the Murdoch media empire, is getting hero headlines for abusing his father and brother [Lachlan] and whingeing how he’s been hard done by,” Bolt fumed in the opinion piece that was syndicated in News Corp’s tabloid titles around the country.

“He’s also bitching about his brother Lachlan, now steering this company – all in a long profile of James in the left-wing Atlantic magazine, and gleefully retailed by Murdoch-hating papers.

“I haven’t seen such treachery and jealousy since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the same wah-wah about Harry’s family, falsely painting the royals as racists and b******s.”

Not wanting to be accused of being steered by his bosses, he added: “I should declare I did not warn Lachlan or his team I was writing this, and was not asked to.”

As James surveys the wreckage that the decades-long power struggle over legacy has wreaked in his family, he must surely be wondering what the Murdoch empire could look like in the future if the trust stays in tact.

All the indications are that he feels that it makes good business sense to focus on corporate and editorial governance because Fox News has paid dearly in the past for giving airtime to misinformation. Last year, the company paid $787m to settle a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems – after false claims were aired that their machines had rigged the 2020 election against Trump.

Only time will tell if James has indeed played a trump card that will see him outfox his father and brother and inherit the crown they fought so ruthlessly to disinherit him from. But if his Atlantic interview is anything to go by, James is ready for the fight.

And he’s ready to do it very publicly too.