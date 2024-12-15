Jamie Foxx gets stitches after a glass is thrown at him during dinner in Beverly Hills
Jamie Foxx required stitches after getting hit in the face with a glass while celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, a representative for the actor told the Los Angeles Times.
It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the incident Friday night at the celebrity hotspot Mr. Chow.
“Someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement to the newspaper. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”
The Beverly Hills Police Department said it responded around 10 p.m. Friday to a reported assault with a deadly weapon and determined it was unfounded.
“Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties,” said a department statement. “The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”
A telephone message seeking details was left Sunday at Mr. Chow.
In an Instagram post Sunday morning, Foxx thanked those who had checked in on him.
Apparently referring to the Mr. Chow incident, he wrote, “The devil is busy … but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”
Foxx, who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004's “Ray,” turned 57 on Friday.