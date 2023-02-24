Students raise more than $270K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Students at Callisburg High School in Texas have raised more than $270,000 for their 80-year-old janitor who had to return to work after his rent was raised.

The custodian, called Mr James by the students, got back to work last month due to the rise in the cost of living, KCTV5 reported.

“It was just so sad seeing an 80-year-old man having to do things an 80-year-old shouldn’t have to do,” Banner Tidwell, a student at the school, told the local TV station.

Fellow student Greyson Thurman set up the fundraiser and posted a video to TikTik of Mr James going about his work to raise awareness.

“I have 2,000 followers and I guess that was enough to get the word out,” he told KCTV5.

In the initial 12 hours, the fundraiser received $10,000, with most of the cash coming from students.

Students raised money for their 80-year-old janitor who had to go back to work after his rent was raised (GoFundMe / Greyson Thurman)

Principal Jason Hooper told the outlet, “it’s just amazing. The need was met because of three kind kids”.

“But all of our students have pitched in to help,” he added.

As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser had crossed the $270,000 threshold from more than 8,600 donors.

“It’s crazy to see. We knew people would want to help but we didn’t know it would blow up,” student Marti Yousko told KCTV.

Mr Thurman added: “When I saw the money come in, that really gave me faith in today’s world.”

He thanked everyone who donated to the cause or shared Mr James’s story.

“You all have made a huge impact on him that will forever change his life,” he told KCTV5.

On the fundraising page, Mr Thurman wrote: “Hey guys I’m having a fundraiser for our janitor who is struggling to pay his rent. He had to leave retirement to continue to pay his rent that was raised. Just a little will change his life!!”

In an update on Thursday, he added: “Thanks so much to everyone that has donated and spread the word to help Mr James. You all have made a huge impact on him that will forever change his life.”

“God bless you all!!!!” he added on the GoFundMe page bearing the headline “getting Mr James out of this school”.