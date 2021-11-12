Jashyah Moore: Missing Black teen is found after search gets boost from Petito case
‘Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services,’ says Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens
Jashyah Moore, a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who had been missing for almost a month, has been found alive and safe in New York City, officials say.
“Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said in a statement. “She will be returned to New Jersey shortly.”
