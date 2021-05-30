Tory grandee Lord Ashcroft's daughter-in-law is in custody in Belize under investigation in the shooting death of a police superintendent.

The Central American nation's police commissioner Chester Williams told 7 News Belize television that Jasmine Hartin initially balked at making a statement, preferring to wait for the presence of her lawyer.

She was found on a dock near where police superintendent Henry Jemmott was found dead early on Friday in the town of San Pedro.

Ms Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, the son of former Conservative treasurer and deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft, who holds Belizean citizenship and was once its representative at the United Nations.

The incident seemed "rather personal and not an attack", Mr Williams said.

"From what we know is that they are friends. From what we have been made to understand they were drinking. From investigation they were alone on the pier and yes they were both fully clothed."

He said Ms Hartin, an American, "was somewhat in a emotional state walking herself on the pier. We believe that she is to some extent affected by it".

LinkedIn accounts indicate that both Andrew Ashcroft and Ms Hartin were connected with a local resort in Belize.

Mr Jemmott's sister, Marie Jemmott Tzul, told local media that her brother loved life and was the father of five children.

AP