Jasmine Hartin: Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son granted bail in Belize policeman manslaughter case

Jasmine Hartin, the partner of the son of Tory grandee Lord Ashcroft, has been granted bail pending her trial for the death of Superintendent Henry Jemmott.

Hartin, who has been charged with manslaughter by negligence by the authorities in Belize, was granted bail during a court hearing in the tiny Central American state on Wednesday.

Judge Herbert Lord set bail for the Canadian socialite at $30,000 BZ (£10,000).

Judge Lord also ruled that Ms Hartin must surrender her travel documents and would be unable to leave Belize until her trial has concluded.

The court heard submissions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shanice Lovell and former Attorney-General Godfrey Smith.

With members of Jemmott’s family in attendance, Belizean authorities argued that Ms Hartin presented what they described as a “serious flight risk”.

Their primary concern was that as a foreign national accused of a crime with potentially serious consequences, Hartin would be likely to leave the country to escape justice.

Ms Hartin, who was previously denied bail, was found on a dock near where superintendent Henry Jemmott’s body was discovered in the town of San Pedro late last month, after reports of a gunshot.

Police said Ms Hartin had blood on her body and clothing.

She is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, who is the son of Lord Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

The case is not expected to be heard in court for some time.

Manslaughter by negligence carries a minimum sentence of $10,000 in Belize.