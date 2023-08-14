New Orleans mayor’s husband dies

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The husband of the New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell died, according to a Monday statement.

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell,” said Director of Communications Gregory Joseph in a statement. It did not provide the cause of his death.

According to the Cantrell Law Firm website, he was “one of the most respected lawyers in Louisiana.” Cantrell previously worked for the Orleans Parish Public Defender’s Office as well as the city attorney’s office.

“He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God’s eternal peace,” the statement continued.

“Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time,” the statement said.

“We are all saddened and shocked by the loss of Jason Cantrell,” wrote New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno. “The Cantrell family has lost a father, a son, and spouse and I encourage all New Orleanians to lift the Mayor and her family up in prayer during this tragic and difficult time.”