Jason Sudeikis praised as ‘real-life Ted Lasso’ after compassionate email

It seems that Jason Sudeikis is just as big-hearted and compassionate as his on-screen alter-ego Ted Lasso after a 2017 email exchange with a reporter was made public.

Sudeikis’ role as the titular football coach in hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, which returns for its second season this month, has won the actor both acclaim and a Golden Globe.

The similarities between the character and his creator were highlighted in an editorial for Uproxx by entertainment writer Mike Ryan, titled: “Yeah, Jason Sudeikis Is Actually Kind Of Like Ted Lasso In Real Life.”

In the piece, Ryan explains that his father died from a heart attack in 2017. A few months later, he interviewed Sudeikis about his film Kodachrome, in which his character attempts to find closure with his dying father, played by Ed Harris.

After Ryan mentioned his personal connection to the film, he received an email later that day from Sudeikis which he described as “inspirational”. He asked Sudeikis for permission to reproduce his touching email in full, which he agreed to.

“Just wanted to shoot ya a quick note and let ya know that I’m so sorry for your loss. And I thank you for feeling comfortable enough with me to share. Please please please feel ZERO regret in doing so,” Sudeikis writes.

“It’s important and f***ing necessary for us human beings to do that. To connect. To share. And to not concern ourselves too much with the outcome of such bravery. Especially the men of the world. Our generation is the first to ‘understand’ that notion, but darn it, I’d love to try and be the first generation of fellas to ‘live’ the notion as well. So let’s both continue to attempt to be on that ‘side of history,’ shall we?”

The letter continues: “I wish you all the luck and openness in the universe on finding the ‘four rolls of Kodachrome’ your own father left you. Because he did. It’s out there. I know it is.

“The one thing I want you to consider though is that it might not be physically “out there”, because it might actually be living inside of you. And through you. And merely accepting that possibility might be where and when the “finding” happens. You see deeply into things for a living. Allow yourself the experience of doing that to yourself, for yourself,” writes Sudeikis.

He signs off: “Okay man. Be well. Always good to see and speak with you. Yours, Jason”

Sudeikis won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his starring role as the eponymous Ted Lasso in the Apple TV+ distributed comedy.

Ted Lasso is the story of a folksy, small-time American football coach hired to coach a professional English Premier League football team, despite having no experience with the British game. He loves to coach and cares more about people than winning.