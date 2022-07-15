Jayland Walker was shot 46 times by police, autopsy report reveals

A medical examiner in Ohio has determined that Jayland Walker was shot 46 times by police.

Police killed Mr Walker in a hail of gunfire last month after attempting to stop his vehicle for a yet-unspecified traffic violation.

On Friday, a medical examiner determined that Mr Walker had been shot 46 times, including entrance and graze wounds.

Mr Walker ultimately died from blood loss. His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.a