Jayland Walker was shot 46 times by police, autopsy report reveals
A medical examiner in Ohio has determined that Jayland Walker was shot 46 times by police.
Police killed Mr Walker in a hail of gunfire last month after attempting to stop his vehicle for a yet-unspecified traffic violation.
On Friday, a medical examiner determined that Mr Walker had been shot 46 times, including entrance and graze wounds.
Mr Walker ultimately died from blood loss. His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.a
