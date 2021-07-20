Who are Jeff Bezos’s children?

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, novelist MacKenzie Scott, share four children – three sons and one daughter.

The pair adopted their daughter from China. The offspring of the wealthiest man in the world prefer to stay out of the limelight, no easy feat with the attention their father gets.

However, there is relatively little known information about Mr Bezos’s children.

Preston Bezos is Jeff Bezos’s eldest son, he was born in 2000, making him is 21-years-old. Person follows in his father's footsteps, sharing the tycoon's middle name, Jeffrey ‘Preston’ Bezos, and attending the same college as his dad – Princeton University, according to The Sun.

Mr Bezos and his ex-wife Scott, then Tuttle, met in 1992 at their workplace – hedge fund D.E. Shaw – and married in 1993, one year before he started Amazon. The pair divorced in 2019, and now share 50/50 custody of their four children.

Ms Mackenzie reportedly received $38 billion (£27 billion) in Amazon stock as part of the divorce.

Jacklyn and Miguel ‘Mike’ Bezos are the legal parents of Jeff Bezos, the online mogul was adopted as a child by his Cuban stepfather, who was an engineer at oil and gas company Exxon Mobil. Mike immigrated to the US when he was a teenager and got an undergraduate degree at the University of Albuquerque.

Jacklyn was in high school, and 17-years-old, when she gave birth to her son. In the 90s, Jacklyn and Mike lent Jeff a risky $245,000 (£180,000) to start Amazon when the Internet was in its infancy.

The former couple share custody of their children. (dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

Bezos is now the richest man in the world, and worth more than $200 billion (£147 billion), he announced he was stepping down as the CEO of Amazon in February 2021.

The Amazon boss, along with his brother Mark, was launched into space on Tuesday, in the New Shepard rocket ship.