Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott slams US wealth gap as she gives away $2.7 billion
‘It would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands,’ the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos wrote as she announced the donations
MacKenzie Scott has donated an additional $2.7 billion to various charities, blasting the unfairness of global inequality as she did so.
“We are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change,” Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife wrote in a Medium post. “In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
