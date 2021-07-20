Jeff Bezos is best known as the richest person on earth, worth an estimated $202.7bn. As of Tuesday morning, he became the richest person ever to leave earth as a newly minted commercial astronaut.

The billionaire founder of Amazon went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.

Using a conventional rocket with a space capsule atop it, Blue Origin launches and lands vertically with the whole trip taking just 11 minutes from liftoff to landing.

In that 11 minutes fulfilling his dream of going to space, Mr Bezos, who has stepped aside from running Amazon in favour of pursuing his passion, continued to add to his personal fortune.

There are two ways of calculating by how much — by using data on his income or his change in net worth.

Mr Bezos had a relatively modest income in his time at the helm of Amazon. His base salary of $81,840 has remained unchanged since 1998.

However, on top of his salary, additional compensation brings his total income to $1,681,840. Broken down, this works out as $140,153 per month, $32,343, a week, $4,608 per day, $192 per hour, or $3.20 per minute.

Possibly not as impressive as you might imagine for the world’s richest man, especially considering other billionaires’ take-home pay was many hundreds of times more. Elon Musk reportedly earned $595m in 2019.

However, if you calculate Mr Bezos’ increase in net worth — thought to have gone up by $75bn in 2020 according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index — you get a very different set of figures.

This works out as $6.25bn per month, $1.44bn per week, $205m per day, $8.56m per hour, and $142,667 per minute.

Therefore, during the 11-minute Blue Origin flight, Mr Bezos’ personal wealth potentially increased by $1.57m.