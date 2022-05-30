Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car accident
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident.
Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter.
“Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”
Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning.
“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr Overstreet said.
