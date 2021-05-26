Urban explorer sneaks onto Epstein’s private island for haunting footage

A man has shared footage of his jaunt around Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S Virgin Islands.

Andy Bracco originally posted clips to the video-sharing platform TikTok last year, but he alleges the footage was removed by the app however, Mr Bracco reuploaded the video last month.

After being questioned over his claims in the comments section, he answered the denials with uploading more video on 23 May, which gathered 200,000 views in 48 hour, showing Mr Bracco standing outside the notorious blue and white building.

Before, the blue and white house was topped off with a gold dome, which prompted a series of conspiracy theories. These ranged from the existence of an underground tunnel network.

Judging by planning records seen by NBC News, the building was going to be a music pavilion.

Mr Bracco defines himself as an “urban explorer”, and also shared video to his YouTube channel, which he urged people to look at. The video named “part 2”, people in the comment section acknowledged a a glimpse of tunnels.

Mr Bracco spoke to Newsweek about his visit, “If I was to have entered the unlocked temple, that I clearly came into close contact with, I would never self incriminate by showing my audience how I got in. Getting in would then subsequently have allowed me to access the tunnels. Between my two visits to the island I did peer into the temple from the outside and noticed the staircase descending downwards,” he told the outlet.

The trip took place in August 2020, going via New York’s JFK airport to U.S Virgin Islands but gave no details exactly how he managed to get onto the island, Little St James, as it is only accessible by private boats or planes.

“Security most definitely existed on the island during both of my visits. The months of effort that went into planning for just a few hours of exploring are so disproportionate. I took into account so many things, asked as many resources available as I felt we needed to know while still attempting to remain surreptitious. On both of my visits we remained completely undetected due to following our careful planning and other covert entry procedures. We stayed away from the main dock, the main house, and the infrared cameras,” Mr Bracco continued to Newsweek about how he got onto the island.

Mr Bracco did not want other people to do the same, as he believes that security has been increased following his visit, and spoke about those who had tried.

“All have been stopped by either coast guard, armed private security on boats, or the 2 that made it to the island both told me an automated PA system yelled at them saying coast guard had been contacted and turn back immediately,” he said.

It is believed that the island still has working electricity and well manicured grounds, including a well tended pool on Epstein’s private island, totaling 70 acres.

According to the testimony of his accuser’s, it was the site of many of his supposed crimes. He was arrested in July 2019 and charged with sex trafficking and conspircy to engage in sex trafficking. The alleged network he ran was the subject of Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a documentary series looking at his accused crimes.

He died in August 2019 while in custody, and was deemed to be a suicide. His ex-girlfriend and alleged ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell is getting ready to stand trial.

The Independent reached out to Mr Bracco for comment.