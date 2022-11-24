Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have launched lawsuits against several major banks accusing them of aiding his sex-trafficking empire, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that several women who fell prey to Epstein’s sexual abuse have filed legal claims against JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank for ignoring warning signs about the late paedophile’s offending.

Attorney Bradley Edwards told the Journal that Epstein had not acted alone.

“The time has come for the real enablers to be held responsible, especially his wealthy friends and the financial institutions that played an integral role,” Mr Edwards said.

The victims, who are seeking to create a class action lawsuit, have not been identified.

The Independent has sought comment from JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.

In a statement to the Journal, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said: “We believe this claim lacks merit and will present our arguments in court.”

