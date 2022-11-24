Epstein victims sue several major banks accusing them of aiding his sex-trafficking operation
Victims say JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank ‘facilitated’ late paedophile’s crimes
Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have launched lawsuits against several major banks accusing them of aiding his sex-trafficking empire, according to a new report.
The Wall Street Journal reported that several women who fell prey to Epstein’s sexual abuse have filed legal claims against JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank for ignoring warning signs about the late paedophile’s offending.
Attorney Bradley Edwards told the Journal that Epstein had not acted alone.
“The time has come for the real enablers to be held responsible, especially his wealthy friends and the financial institutions that played an integral role,” Mr Edwards said.
The victims, who are seeking to create a class action lawsuit, have not been identified.
The Independent has sought comment from JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.
In a statement to the Journal, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said: “We believe this claim lacks merit and will present our arguments in court.”
Breaking more to come
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies