Epstein victims sue several major banks accusing them of aiding his sex-trafficking operation

Victims say JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank ‘facilitated’ late paedophile’s crimes

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 24 November 2022 16:19
Comments
Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have launched lawsuits against several major banks accusing them of aiding his sex-trafficking empire, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that several women who fell prey to Epstein’s sexual abuse have filed legal claims against JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank for ignoring warning signs about the late paedophile’s offending.

Attorney Bradley Edwards told the Journal that Epstein had not acted alone.

“The time has come for the real enablers to be held responsible, especially his wealthy friends and the financial institutions that played an integral role,” Mr Edwards said.

The victims, who are seeking to create a class action lawsuit, have not been identified.

The Independent has sought comment from JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.

In a statement to the Journal, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said: “We believe this claim lacks merit and will present our arguments in court.”

Breaking more to come

