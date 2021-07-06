Jefferey Epstein’s ranch goes up for sale for $27.5m

Infamous sex trafficker and financier to the elite Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch has been listed on the market for $27.5m.

Zorro Ranch, a 12-square mile residence in New Mexico that includes a 26,700 square-foot mansion and a private airstrip and helipad is being sold by Epstein's estate.

Epstein died in prison of an apparent suicide in 2019 after being jailed for child sex trafficking charges.

The proceeds from the sale of the property will be used to compensate the women who claimed he abused them as well as paying off debts left to creditors.

He bought the property in 1993.

Though Epstein never faced charges stemming from incidents of abuse at the New Mexico property, there are allegations in court documents from his victims claiming sexual assaults did take place there.

Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico (REUTERS)

Despite the property's association with Epstein, real estate professionals do not believe it will prevent buyers from making offers.

In March another one of Epstein's properties, an estate in Palm Beach, sold for $18.5m, according to Palm Beach Daily.

The buyer, developer Todd Michael Glaser, said he planned to raze the building on the site and build his own structure on the land.

The property was originally listed at $21,995,000.

The most infamous of Epstein's properties, the island of Little St James, as well as its sister island Great St James, are also on the market.

Epstein bought the island in 1998 for $7.95m, and it served as his primary place of residence outside his New York apartment.

Reports from contractors who worked on the island claim that Epstein had two offices on Little St James, which were inaccessible to anyone but himself and the maids. He also allegedly kept pictures of half-naked women everywhere.

The island also has a strange "temple"-like structure built on it, which contractors claimed was a music room where Epstein played piano.

The island was the main location where Epstein's trafficking and abuse took place.

Epstein's estate would also use the proceeds from those sales to compensate the sex trafficker's victims.

Dan Weiner, a lawyer with Epstein's estate, told CNN that the estate's co-executors received "expressions of interest from numerous parties regarding the two USVI properties, and 2-3 bona fide offers to purchase them".