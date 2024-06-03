The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein has sued prominent psychiatrist and business tycoon Henry Jarecki for rape and sex trafficking.

The unnamed woman, known in court documents as 'Jane Doe 11', filed a complaint in New York City on Monday alleging that the now 91-year-old "repeatedly raped" her after she was sent to him for treatment by Epstein.

The complaint, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, further alleges that Jarecki took control of the woman's life, keeping her in his Manhattan apartment while forcing her to have sex with him and other men.

A lawyer for Jarecki said: "The allegations will be shown to be entirely false and baseless. Dr Jarecki never engaged in any abusive conduct with the complainant or any other person."

Jarecki got his start as an academic psychiatrist in the 1950s, teaching at Yale Medical School and co-writing the widely-read textbook Modern Psychiatric Treatment. Starting in 1967, he became a major player in the international precious metals market, before co-founding the film listings service Moviefone and producing multiple theatre shows and movies.

Though his name was listed in Jeffrey Epstein's notorious address book, little is known about the exact nature of his connection with the prolific sex offender, who is said to have frequently exaggerated his relationships with famous and powerful people in order to burnish his own image.

According to the lawsuit, 'Jane Doe 11' arrived in the US via a modeling agency around 2010, and sought help from Epstein to get a visa that would allow her to work.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his cell while awaiting trial ( PA Media )

The lawsuit then claims Epstein sexually abused her, before referring her to Jarecki to deal with the resulting psychological distress.

But rather than helping her, the lawsuit alleges Jarecki also abused her and housed her in his apartment in Gramercy Park, New York City,.

It claims that he used testosterone pills to increase his sex drive and forced her to have sex with other men in front of him, as well as abusing her on one of his private islands in the British Virgin Islands, where Epstein also maintained a now-infamous personal sanctuary.

The woman is seeking an unspecified amount of money.