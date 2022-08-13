Legal expert Jeffrey Toobin is leaving CNN two years after Zoom scandal

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Legal expert Jeffrey Toobin has announced he is leaving CNN, two years after his highly-publicised Zoom scandal.

Toobin returned to the news network last summer after being placed on leave the previous October because he exposed himself on a Zoom call with colleagues at The New Yorker magazine.

He was later fired by the magazine after spending more than 20 years on its staff and Toobin has said he did not realise his computer’s camera was still on during the incident.

“Friends, I’ve decided that, after 20 years, I’m leaving CNN after my vacation,” Toobin wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Was great to spend my last day on air with pals Wolf, Anderson and Don. Love all my former colleagues,” he wrote in reference to CNN hosts Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.

A spokesperson for CNN said that the network was “grateful for Jeffrey’s contributions to the network over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Toobin, who had been at CNN since 2002, apologised to his family in a statement following the bizarre incident.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”