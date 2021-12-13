Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 19-25:

Dec. 19: Actor Elaine Joyce is 78. Actor Tim Reid is 77. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76. Country singer Janie Fricke is 74. Jazz drummer Lenny White of Return to Forever is 72. Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 61. Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 60. Actor Jennifer Beals is 58. Actor Robert MacNaughton (“E.T.”) is 55. Magician Criss Angel is 54. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 54. Actor Kristy Swanson is 52. Model Tyson Beckford is 51. Actor Rosa Blasi (“Strong Medicine”) is 49. Actor Alyssa Milano is 49. Actor Tara Summers (“Mercy Street,” “Boston Legal”) is 42. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 41. Actor Marla Sokoloff (“The Practice”) is 41. Actor Nik Dodani (“Murphy Brown”) is 28.

Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 80. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 77. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 76. Illusionist Uri Geller is 75. Musician Alan Parsons is 73. Actor Jenny Agutter (“Call the Midwife”) is 69. Actor Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) is 67. Actor Blanche Baker (“Shakedown,” ″Holocaust”) is 65. Singer Billy Bragg is 64. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 64. Actor Joel Gretsch (“V″) is 58. Country singer Kris Tyler is 57. Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 55. Actor Nicole deBoer (“The Dead Zone”) is 51. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 39. Actor Jonah Hill is 38. Actor Bob Morley (“The 100”) is 37. Singer JoJo is 31.

Dec. 21: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 86. Actor Jane Fonda is 84. Actor Larry Bryggman (TV’s “As the World Turns,” film’s ”Die Hard: With a Vengeance”) is 83. Singer Carla Thomas is 79. Guitarist Albert Lee is 78. Actor Josh Mostel (“Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy”) is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73. Singer Nick Gilder is 71. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”) is 69. Actor Jane Kaczmarek (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 66. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 65. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 65. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen (“Phyllis,” ″The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 64. Actor-comedian Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 64. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 59. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 57. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 56. Actor Michelle Hurd (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’) is 55. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 55. Actor Karri Turner (“JAG”) is 55. Actor Khrystyne Haje (“Head of the Class”) is 53. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 53. Actor Julie Delpy is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 50. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 50. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: “Rock Star: Supernova”) is 45. Actor Rutina Wesley (“True Blood”) is 43. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 39. Actor Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is 38. Actor Kaitlyn Dever (“Last Man Standing”) is 25.

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 85. Country singer and actor Red Steagall is 83. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 76. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 73. Actor BernNadette Stanis (“Good Times”) is 68. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 61. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 61. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 59. Actor Lauralee Bell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 53. Country singer Lori McKenna is 53. Actor Heather Donahue (“The Blair Witch Project”) is 48. Actor Chris Carmack (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The O.C.”) is 41. Actor Harry Ford (“Code Black”) is 39. Actor Greg Finley (TV’s “The Flash,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 37. Singer Jordin Sparks (“American Idol”) is 32. Singer Meghan Trainor is 28.

Dec. 23: Actor Ronnie Schell (“Gomer Pyle, USMC”) is 90. Actor Frederic Forrest (“Lonesome Dove”) is 85. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) is 81. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”) is 78. Actor Susan Lucci (“All My Children”) is 75. Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) is 72. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Joan Severance (TV’s “Wiseguy”) is 63. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 57. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 44. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (“Hannah Montana,” ″Camp Rock”) is 31. Actor Spencer Daniels (“Mom”) is 29. Actor Caleb Foote (TV’s “The Kids Are Alright”) is 28.

Dec. 24: Actor Sharon Farrell (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 75. Actor Grand L. Bush (TV’s “The Visitor,” film’s “Demolition Man”) is 66. Actor Clarence Gilyard (“Walker, Texas Ranger”) is 66. Actor Stephanie Hodge (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 65. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden of Human League is 64. Actor Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 62. Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 60. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 58. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 57. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 55. Actor Amaury Nolasco (TV’s “Deception,” “Prison Break”) is 51. Singer Ricky Martin is 50. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 48. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol,” ″Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 47. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon a Time,” “True Blood”) is 44. Actor Austin Stowell (“12 Strong”) is 37. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia (“Your Honor,” “The Mick”) is 30. Singer Louis Tomlinson, once a member of One Direction, is 30.

Dec. 25: Actor Hanna Schygulla (“Barnum,” ″Casanova”) is 78. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 77. Actor Gary Sandy (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 76. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 75. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 73. Actor Sissy Spacek is 72. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 72. Actor CCH Pounder is 69. Singer Annie Lennox is 67. Singer Steve Wariner is 67. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 67. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 64. Actor Klea Scott (“Millennium”) is 53. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 50. Singer Dido is 50. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 49. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 39. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 37. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018′s “Magnum P.I.”) is 36. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 33.