Watch live: Jennifer Lopez joins Kamala Harris at Las Vegas rally
Watch live as singer Jennifer Lopez joins Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday (31 October).
Lopez will join Harris at a campaign event in the swing state of Nevada after she backed the Democrat earlier this week.
At the Las Vegas event, the Let’s Get Loud singer will speak about “the importance of voting, what’s at stake for the country with this election,” and why she is endorsing Harris and Tim Walz, the campaign said.
Mexican band Maná will also perform.
The singer made it known she had already voted for Harris following Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke where he likened Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.
