High school baseball player dies after freak accident at batting cage

A high school baseball player has died weeks after a freak accident at a batting cage left him in a coma.

Jeremy Medina’s family in Georgia confirmed his death on 12 December.

“We know Jeremy was and will always be in God’s hands and we will see him soon,” the family wrote on Facebook.

“We are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we take time now to be with our family.”

The 18-year-old pitcher and catcher for Gainesville High School had been gravely injured when he was accidentally struck in the head by a teammate’s bat on 20 November.

He was declared brain dead two weeks later, with his parents laying plans to donate his organs.

Jeremy’s father shared the family’s heartbreak in an interview with Univision 34 Atlanta, saying they do not blame the player whose bat struck the teen.

"I was able to go and hug that boy and tell him that we understand that he didn’t have the bad intention to hurt my son, but that it was an accident," father David Medina said.

Gainesville High School paid tribute to the teen in a video on X, writing: “The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community. His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor.”

Jeremy was an aspiring minister and professional baseball player who had recently been offered a scholarship to play at the college level, his family said.